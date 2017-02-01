Chaz Ah You to BYU: Cougars Land 4-Star S Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The BYU Cougars bolstered their future defense on Wednesday when safety Chaz Ah You joined their 2017 recruiting class.

Ah You announced the decision on Bleacher Report:

From Homeless to #1 Recruit: How Najee Harris Went from the Streets to Alabama The Best Names of the 2017 College Football Recruiting Class Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota" Top 5 Interior Linemen in the Class of 2017 Top 5 Offensive Tackles in the Class of 2017 Meet the College Basketball Coach with Dozens of Handshakes and Unlimited Swag Top 5 Athletes in the Class of 2017 Players the Country's 10 Best CFB Teams Will Miss the Most NFL Draft Live Insider Buzz: Jon Allen and Dalvin Cook Could Slide in NFL Draft Former NFL Star Warrick Dunn Built Deshaun Watson's Childhood Home Way-Too-Early Odds on Next Year’s College Football National Champion Clemson Is Built to Beat Alabama: How the Crimson Tide Can Avoid a Monster Upset 5-Star CB Darnay Holmes Makes Hollywood Walk of Fame to Announce Decision Lane Kiffin Saga Continues: CFB's Biggest Lightning Rod Keeps Burning Bridges CFB National Championship: X-Factors and Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson Scout: Clemson's Ben Boulware on Dominating Ohio State Emotional Peppers Talks Injury, Game Reaction, Future Two Bargain QB Prospects That Could Be Draft-Day Steals Next Spring Joe Mixon Says Teammates Have Helped Him Through Process Breaking Down USC Offense vs. Penn State Defense Breaking Down USC Defense vs. Penn State Offense Drew Singleton Commits to Michigan Eastern Michigan Is Headed to a Bowl Game for the First Time in 29 Years Ranking the Top 5 Wildest Moments in College Football 2016 Ranking the Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017 Ranking the Top 5 Most Underrated QBs in College Football 2016 Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017 Vols Remark on Fournette: 'It's a Business Decision.' Inside the Top Ranked Defense in College Football 5-Star Lineman Walker Little Picks Stanford Lamar Jackson Discusses Heisman Weekend Adam Kramer's Locks for College Football Bowl Season Eddie George Surprises Buckeye Commit with Gatorade Player of the Year Award Inside the Top-Ranked Offenses in College Football Miller: 2017 NFL Draft Tight End Class Could Be Historic Group College Football's Unknown Defense Living in Opponents' Backfields Insider Buzz: NFL Teams View DE Myles Garrett as Consensus Top Pick Over All QBs Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Games We Can't Wait to Watch Heisman Finalists Reveal Who They Would Vote to Win Heisman Matchup: Orange Bowl—Michigan vs. Florida State Meet Michigan's Defensive Assassin: Heisman Finalist Jabrill Peppers The Hype: Who Will Win the Heisman? Inside the Matchup: Florida vs. Iowa Inside the Matchup: LSU vs. Louisville Inside the Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State Pump the Brakes on Alabama Crimson Tide as a Perfect Playoff Power Given 48 Hours to Live at Birth, Notre Dame's No. 1 Fan Has Formed a Unique Bond Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016 Everything You Need to Know About College Football Bowl Season 2016 in 60 Seconds Why Isn't Florida State RB Dalvin Cook in the Heisman Conversation? A Look at the 2016 Heisman Finalists Ranking the Top 5 Available Head Coaching Candidates Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn State Inside the Match Up - Washington vs. Alabama Inside the Match Up - Ohio State vs. Clemson

The 6'1½", 190-pound Ah You is a 4-star prospect and the No. 121 overall recruit, No. 12 safety and the No. 1 safety from the state of Utah in the 2017 class, per Scout.

The versatile playmaker garnered interest from a handful of impressive programs besides in-state BYU during his recruiting process, including Washington, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and UCLA.

Hudl shared a look at some of the highlights that likely caught their eyes:

Interestingly, BYU hired Ah You's father, Jasen Ah You, as the director of football athletic relations in February 2016. There are also more family ties between Ah You and the Cougars, because Jasen Ah You's brothers, C.J. and Matt, both played football for the school.

Outside of the BYU angle that emerged at times during the recruiting process, another thing that stands out about Ah You is his ability to play so many positions. He lined up at safety, quarterback, wide receiver, special teams contributor and even punter during his high school career and flashed his overall abilities that extend beyond just what he does in the secondary.

It takes an incredible amount of athleticism to play so many positions, which should help him fight for early playing time at BYU. While Ah You can probably afford to add some strength to go along with his speed and athleticism, he will likely do just that inside BYU's program.

His instincts and understanding of the game which come from playing on both sides of the ball should help him develop into a ball hawk at safety at the next level, as well. If he does that, Ah You will become one of the featured playmakers in the Cougars' 2017 class.