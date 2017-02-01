    BYU FootballDownload App

    Chaz Ah You to BYU: Cougars Land 4-Star S Prospect

    Photo Credit: Scout.com
    Scott Polacek
February 1, 2017

    The BYU Cougars bolstered their future defense on Wednesday when safety Chaz Ah You joined their 2017 recruiting class. 

    Ah You announced the decision on Bleacher Report:

    The 6'1½", 190-pound Ah You is a 4-star prospect and the No. 121 overall recruit, No. 12 safety and the No. 1 safety from the state of Utah in the 2017 class, per Scout.

    The versatile playmaker garnered interest from a handful of impressive programs besides in-state BYU during his recruiting process, including Washington, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and UCLA.

    Hudl shared a look at some of the highlights that likely caught their eyes:

    Interestingly, BYU hired Ah You's father, Jasen Ah You, as the director of football athletic relations in February 2016. There are also more family ties between Ah You and the Cougars, because Jasen Ah You's brothers, C.J. and Matt, both played football for the school.

    Outside of the BYU angle that emerged at times during the recruiting process, another thing that stands out about Ah You is his ability to play so many positions. He lined up at safety, quarterback, wide receiver, special teams contributor and even punter during his high school career and flashed his overall abilities that extend beyond just what he does in the secondary.

    It takes an incredible amount of athleticism to play so many positions, which should help him fight for early playing time at BYU. While Ah You can probably afford to add some strength to go along with his speed and athleticism, he will likely do just that inside BYU's program.

    His instincts and understanding of the game which come from playing on both sides of the ball should help him develop into a ball hawk at safety at the next level, as well. If he does that, Ah You will become one of the featured playmakers in the Cougars' 2017 class.

