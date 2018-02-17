Channing Frye out at Least 1 Week After Emergency Appendectomy

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 17, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 14: Channing Frye #12 of the Los Angeles Lakers guards the New Orleans Pelicans on February 14, 2018 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Channing Frye underwent an appendectomy Friday night and will be evaluated in a week.

Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reported the news. 

Frye missed the entire 2012-13 campaign after he was diagnosed with an enlarged heart, but he's appeared in at least 70 games in every season since. 

Traded to the Lakers at the deadline, the stretch 5 has appeared in only one game with the Lakers. He was averaging 4.8 points and 2.5 boards in Cleveland

The All-Star break will lessen the amount of games Frye misses, but it's unlikely to make much of a difference. The Lakers traded for him because his contract expires at the end of the season. He isn't expected to be much more than a bit player going forward as the Lakers look to give their young core playing time in another lost season.   

