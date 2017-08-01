Kam Chancellor, Seahawks Reportedly Agree on 3-Year Contract Extension

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks and safety Kam Chancellor reportedly reached an agreement Tuesday on a new contract that will pay the defender $36 million over three years.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, the deal includes $25 million in guaranteed money.

The 29-year-old Chancellor had been set to enter the final year of his contract in 2017, but his new agreement will keep him locked up through the 2020 campaign.

The contract squabble between the franchise and one of its most impactful players dates back a few years.

Chancellor wanted a new contract ahead of the 2015 season, but Seattle wouldn't budge. It resulted in an extended holdout that lasted throughout training camp and into the regular season. He returned in Week 3 and helped the 0-2 Seahawks rebound en route to a 10-6 record and another playoff berth.

After that season, Gregg Bell of the News Tribune passed along comments from general manager John Schneider, who praised the defensive back's effort.

"I thought Kam did a nice job," Schneider said. "I was happy he really took super good care of his body and really was on point the minute he walked though this door and was a pro like he always has been."

Chancellor's overall numbers in 2015 fell right in line with his previous seasons. He racked up 74 combined tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 11 games, adding nine more tackles in two playoff games.

He struggled in coverage at times, though. In turn, he graded out as the No. 18 safety in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. That was still a solid showing, especially after coming into the season without the typical practice reps, but there was room for improvement.

The safety looked all the way back in 2016.

Chancellor racked up 85 combined tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble across 12 appearances. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 34 overall player in the NFL for his impact on the Seahawks defense.

Teammate Michael Bennett showed his support for his fellow defender during the offseason:

It seems the Seahawks didn't want to send the wrong message for future negotiations by giving into a player's demands so soon after the prior agreement, but the deal was backloaded.

Chancellor will continue to assume his usual spot in the secondary alongside Earl Thomas. The safeties have become perfect complements to each other, and they are a major reason the Legion of Boom has been so successful in recent years.