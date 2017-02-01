Tony Gray to Ole Miss: Rebels Land 3-Star OT Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Having a strong passing game starts with protecting the quarterback. The Ole Miss Rebels kept that in mind on the recruiting trail this year, adding 3-star offensive tackle Tony Gray to their 2017 recruiting class Wednesday.

Ole Miss Football announced the signing on Twitter:

Head coach Hugh Freeze also rolled out the red carpet:

Gray is the No. 39 offensive tackle in country and No. 16 in the South Region, according to Scout.

At 6'5", Gray possesses a great frame for his position, but his height works against him for now, considering he's only 290 pounds. At his current weight, Gray could be overpowered at the line of scrimmage.

ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren shared a clip of Gray matched up with 4-star defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, and the offensive lineman had a hard time corralling his man:

Making a player stronger is a relatively straightforward pursuit. As long as Ole Miss puts Gray on a dedicated strength-and-conditioning program, he should add more muscle. The trick will be getting him to add more weight while also helping him retain his impressive agility.

For a player of his size, Gray is light on his feet, which is a necessary asset for any lineman tasked with shielding his quarterback's blind side. If a left tackle has trouble moving laterally, then there's no chance he'll be able to stop defenders rushing off the edge.

From a technique perspective, Gray is advanced given both his age and experience. His value isn't merely in pass protection either, as he can move into the second level and open up more lanes downfield for his running back.

Gray will likely have to be patient before he sees playing time at Ole Miss. He joins a Rebels team that signed three of the top 14 offensive tackles—Greg Little, Bryce Mathews and Royce Newman—in 2016.

Like Mathews and Newman, Gray could be looking at a redshirt season in 2017. Considering Ole Miss' depth at tackle, there's little reason to waste a year of his eligibility.

Over time, Gray should be one of the better offensive linemen to come from this year's recruiting class.

Recruit information is courtesy of Scout.