Jay Tufele to USC: Trojans Land 5-Star DT Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Prized recruit and 5-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele—who has established himself as one of the most prolific high school football players in Utah—formally committed to USC on Wednesday.

The Salt Lake Tribune's Trevor Phibbs relayed news of Tufele's decision:

Not only is Tufele the top-ranked defensive tackle in Utah, according to Scout, but he's the nation's third-ranked player at the position and the 36th-ranked player overall among 2017 recruits.

And while Tufele expressed an interest in committing to Oregon to The Oregonian's Andrew Nemec, citing several role models of his who suited up for the Ducks, his recruiting path ultimately didn't traverse the Pacific Northwest.

As it turns out, the Trojans bested BYU and Utah in the chase for Tufele's services.

And after their big recruiting win, the Trojans can look forward to some improved run defense in the years to come.

Although they ranked a respectable 29th in opponents' average rushing yards allowed in 2016, the Trojans still surrendered more than 130 yards on the ground per game.

With Tufele in the fold, that mark stands to improve once the imposing interior lineman is able to carve out a regular role and assert himself as one of USC's premier disrupters in the middle.

At 6'3" and 284 pounds, Tufele is already a physically imposing presence along the defensive line, and he only figures to get stronger as he develops in college.

"Tufele is a relentless player with a nonstop motor," Scout's official scouting report noted. "On film, you'll see him taking on a triple-team block and still holding his ground."

A polished prospect with a sturdy foundation to build upon, Tufele looks like the kind of prospect who could eventually emerge as a run-stuffing machine in the middle of the defense.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.