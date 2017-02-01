Jarez Parks to Alabama: Crimson Tide Land 4-Star DE Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Jarez Parks pressured the pocket like few other high school pass-rushers could in the class of 2017, so Alabama are presumably thrilled to land the 4-star defensive end out of Sebastian, Florida.

Parks made his commitment to Alabama official Wednesday through Bleacher Report after fielding offers from over 15 prestigious programs.

It didn't take long for schools to notice the 6'5", 255-pound Parks, who is listed as the seventh-ranked defensive end in his class and the second-ranked defensive end in all of Florida. Among all 2017 recruits, Parks clocks in at No. 68 overall.

According to Scout.com's Corey Bender, Parks notched 13 sacks as a sophomore and is aided by some tremendous speed for a guy his size: "He's pretty light on his feet and could pack on an additional 30 pounds without hindering much of his athletic ability."

Bender also noted that despite the large frame, Parks flashed solid ability in pass coverage despite making a name for himself as a pass-rushing terror.

"Parks is a true edge-rusher who can get after the quarterback," Scout.com's official scouting report explains. "Could project as a weak-side end or stand-up linebacker on the next level. Speed is what he is all about. Can really close on the quarterback and he chases plays down."

With the Crimson Tide, Parks will represent another piece of the pass-rushing puzzle for a program that has become renowned for its excellence at the line of scrimmage under head coach Nick Saban.

Alabama has operated as the nation's premier defense for several years, and an athlete of Parks' caliber should have no problem slotting into a rotational rushing spot off the edge as he adjusts to the college game.

And with the likes of Jonathan Allen, Tim Williams, Reuben Foster, Ryan Anderson and Dalvin Tomlinson headed to the pros, Parks will be a welcome addition to a line that needs to replenish its stockpile of edge-rushers.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.