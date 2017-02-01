Chevin Calloway to Arkansas: Razorbacks Land 4-Star CB Prospect

Credit: 247Sports

Cornerback Chevin Calloway, a 4-star recruit from Bishop Dunne High in Dallas, committed to Arkansas on Wednesday on ESPNU.

The vaunted cornerback is considered the 21st-best player at his position, according to Scout.

The 5'10", 180-pound Calloway has earned high praise from his coach, Michael Johnson, who told Bleacher Report's Damon Sayles in August that the corner was "the hardest-working athlete I have ever coached."

He added: "Chevin is a smooth and explosive athlete who has excellent hips. His press coverage is suburb, and his field awareness is excellent. He is a hard worker who trains like he is the last man on the roster, but that is what makes him great."

His coach isn't the only one offering praise. Luke Stampini of 247Sports added that for what Calloway "lacks in height, he makes up for in technique and ball skills."

That translated to 61 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, one blocked punt and 11 pass breakups in 2016, per Scout.

The fact that Calloway will hit the next level as a fairly polished cornerback will aid him immensely and may help him get on the field immediately. While his lack of size may indeed play a factor against bigger wideouts, Calloway should be effective in both man and zone coverages and also be able to slide into the nickel position, making him likely to be a versatile, steady contributor for Arkansas for years to come.

Calloway was a big get for Arkansas. With Jared Collins and DJ Dean both graduating, Calloway instantly becomes a depth player at the position, if nothing else. Ryan Pulley and Henre' Toliver are the likely starters, while Kevin Richardson will be the favorite to start as the team's nickelback.

That will leave Calloway to compete for reps with Britto Tutt in the team's dime package, while Ryder Lucas and Byron Keaton will also be in the mix (though both are more likely to remain as special teams contributors).

Calloway is capable of seeing the field immediately, though Arkansas also has the depth to ease him into a more prominent role.