Twitter Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe Duo After Reported Trade

After two-plus seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, center Greg Monroe is reportedly on the move after getting traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for guard Eric Bledsoe.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news:

Zach Lowe also weighed in on the reported move, calling it a "good deal" from Milwaukee's perspective:

Matt Moore of CBS Sports and Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype were already looking forward to potential Bucks lineups featuring both Bledsoe and Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel pointed to the help Bledsoe, who averaged 21.1 points per game last season, will provide Antetokounmpo:

This move also gives Bledsoe the opportunity to compete for a postseason spot in the Eastern Conference. Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggested as much while referencing the $10,000 fine the guard was levied for tweeting he didn't want to be in Phoenix:

Chris Towers of CBS Sports looked at the realm of possibilities for the Bucks:

As for Monroe, he averaged 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, which represented his worst production since his rookie season.

Even so, he represents a potentially splashy acquisition for the Suns due to what he accomplished in the years prior.

After five strong campaigns with the Detroit Pistons, Monroe signed a three-year deal worth more than $51.4 million with the Bucks during the 2015 offseason, per Spotrac.com.

It was a steep price to pay, but Monroe didn't disappoint initially, as the 27-year-old put up averages of 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during his first season with Milwaukee.

With the Bucks floundering in the Eastern Conference, rumors regarding Monroe's uncertain future with the organization first surfaced in 2015-16, but Milwaukee kept him in the fold.

The Bucks improved and reached the playoffs in 2016-17, but Monroe didn't have as big of a role with the team.

He averaged at least 15.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in every one of his NBA seasons except for his rookie year straight out of Georgetown before breaking that streak last season. He was a borderline All-Star performer with the Pistons, and those types of players aren't easy to find, especially when they're 6'11" and still fairly young.

The Suns surely hope he can rediscover some of his old form as he switches teams and conferences, while the Bucks will gladly settle for losing one of their big men for a potentially dominant scoring duo of Bledsoe and Antetokounmpo.