Twitter Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe Duo After Reported Trade

Twitter Reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe Duo After Reported TradeNovember 7, 2017
After two-plus seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, center Greg Monroe is reportedly on the move after getting traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for guard Eric Bledsoe.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news:
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Phoenix finalizing deal to send Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee for Greg Monroe and a first-round draft pick, sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me.2017-11-7 15:29:18
Zach Lowe also weighed in on the reported move, calling it a "good deal" from Milwaukee's perspective:
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Good deal for Bucks if it goes through, though it would complicate cap/tax situation for next season. May need to use another pick to dump $2017-11-7 15:39:23
Matt Moore of CBS Sports and Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype were already looking forward to potential Bucks lineups featuring both Bledsoe and Giannis Antetokounmpo:
Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball
/dreams of a four-guards-and-giannis lineup of Bled-Brogdon-Snell-Middleton-Giannis2017-11-7 15:32:05
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
PG: Eric Bledsoe SG: Malcolm Brogdon SF: Khris Middleton PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo C: Thon Maker https://t.co/n64gKEWc0K2017-11-7 15:32:10
Charles F. Gardner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel pointed to the help Bledsoe, who averaged 21.1 points per game last season, will provide Antetokounmpo:
cfgardner @cf_gardner
It was clear Bucks desperately needed more help for Giannis if they were to stay relevant in the East. Bledsoe fills the gap in big way.2017-11-7 15:37:35
This move also gives Bledsoe the opportunity to compete for a postseason spot in the Eastern Conference. Brian Windhorst of ESPN suggested as much while referencing the $10,000 fine the guard was levied for tweeting he didn't want to be in Phoenix:
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Might've been the best $10,000 Eric Bledsoe ever spent2017-11-7 15:32:32
Chris Towers of CBS Sports looked at the realm of possibilities for the Bucks:
Chris Towers @CTowersCBS
This deal makes the Bucks better this year, for sure. And there’s a chance we look back on it in two years aghast at what they’ve done.2017-11-7 15:44:55
As for Monroe, he averaged 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, which represented his worst production since his rookie season.
Even so, he represents a potentially splashy acquisition for the Suns due to what he accomplished in the years prior.
After five strong campaigns with the Detroit Pistons, Monroe signed a three-year deal worth more than $51.4 million with the Bucks during the 2015 offseason, per Spotrac.com.
It was a steep price to pay, but Monroe didn't disappoint initially, as the 27-year-old put up averages of 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during his first season with Milwaukee.
With the Bucks floundering in the Eastern Conference, rumors regarding Monroe's uncertain future with the organization first surfaced in 2015-16, but Milwaukee kept him in the fold.
The Bucks improved and reached the playoffs in 2016-17, but Monroe didn't have as big of a role with the team.
He averaged at least 15.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in every one of his NBA seasons except for his rookie year straight out of Georgetown before breaking that streak last season. He was a borderline All-Star performer with the Pistons, and those types of players aren't easy to find, especially when they're 6'11" and still fairly young.
The Suns surely hope he can rediscover some of his old form as he switches teams and conferences, while the Bucks will gladly settle for losing one of their big men for a potentially dominant scoring duo of Bledsoe and Antetokounmpo.