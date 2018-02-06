Matthew Dellavedova Reportedly Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks with Ankle Injury

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Matthew Dellavedova will reportedly miss three to four weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

Dellavedova was sent back to Milwaukee on Monday to undergo tests on his ankle after spraining it during Sunday's 109-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The 27-year-old Aussie has taken on a lesser role in his second season with Milwaukee. In 19.0 minutes per game, he is averaging 4.4 points and 3.8 assists per game, down from 7.6 and 4.7 last year, respectively.

Malcolm Brogdon's steady rise has lessened Dellavedova's importance to the Bucks this year, and Milwaukee made a big splash by acquiring Eric Bledsoe in November, which pushed Dellavedova down the depth chart.

But Brogdon is now out for up to eight weeks with a partially torn quadricep tendon. With both Delly and Brogdon on the shelf, Bledsoe will take on even more responsibilities, while Tony Snell and Sterling Brown will also pitch in as part of the backcourt rotation.