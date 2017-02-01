Marvin Wilson to FSU: Seminoles Land 5-Star DT Prospect

Credit: 247Sports

One of 2017's top defensive recruits has landed. Five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson announced his intention to attend Florida State on Wednesday, choosing the Seminoles over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch reported the news after Wilson's live announcement.

Wilson, who stars at Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas, is considered the No. 10 overall prospect and the top-ranked defensive tackle in his class, per Scout.com. He's been a hot commodity throughout the recruitment process, holding offers from over two dozen major conference programs.

"They had that home feeling," Wilson said of Florida State, per SB Nation's Bud Elliott. "[Defensive tackles] coach Odell Haggins has been recruiting me since my sophomore year. Their relationship has been with me through thick and thin. I had great home visits with Florida State."

Listed at 6'4" and 329 pounds, Wilson has been projected to choose between LSU, Florida State and Texas for some time. The Tigers received 65 percent of the votes in 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions, with Florida State coming in a second place at 21 percent.

LSU's standing was bolstered in a big way by the Tigers' decision to retain head coach Les Miles at the end of the 2015 season.

"I couldn't believe they were gonna let Les Miles go at one point," Wilson told reporters, per Amos Morale III of NOLA.com. "He's such a great coach—one of the most winningest coaches in LSU history. It almost affected my recruitment because I like LSU a lot, and I don't see myself playing for any other head coach at LSU."

The Tigers fired Miles four games into 2016, which all but ended their chances of landing Wilson.

As it stands, Wilson will be a building block for Jimbo Fisher's 2017 class. Wilson is a ready-made star who should step in right away. He's strong, explosive off the ball and plays with an aggression despite being the best player on the field. There won't be any need to coax effort out of Wilson, which is so often the case with players of his talent.

Wilson was already putting up 15-sack seasons as a sophomore before coming back for strong campaigns as an upperclassman. His commitment now should set the stage for a huge 2017 for the Seminoles.