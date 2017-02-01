Nico Collins to Michigan: Wolverines Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Nico Collins, a 4-star wide receiver from Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama, committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday.



Collins announced his commitment in a video, per AL.com:

Collins is the No. 24 wideout and the 178th-best prospect overall in the 2017 class, according to Scout.com.

Collins stands at 6'5" and weighs 195 pounds, towering over many of the cornerbacks he faces. He high-points the ball well by using his size and leaping ability. While he doesn't have elite speed, he's still a threat vertically and also has the athleticism to make plays after the catch.

He's an excellent blocker downfield in the running game as well, using his length to drive defenders back or to take on linebackers when cracking back.

Michigan is getting a player who should be a major factor in the coming years, namely in the red zone, where his ability to go up and get the ball should make him a major weapon on fade routes or when he slips into the middle of the field. While he may not make an immediate impact and will need to polish his game, Collins has the look of a player with star potential.

While Michigan has openings at wideout following the departures of Amara Darboh and Jehu Chesson, the team also has a slew of talented pass-catchers remaining on the roster. Kekoa Crawford, Eddie McDoom, Grant Perry, Nate Johnson, Drake Harris and Maurice Ways will all vie for playing time, while 5-star recruit Donovan Peoples-Jones may be the next star in the Big Ten. Michigan has another highly regarded prospect, 4-star wideout Tarik Black, set to join the fold as well.

Collins will have his work cut out for him as he looks to distinguish himself from the pack. There will be targets up for grabs next year, but a deep group of wideouts will make it difficult for Collins to see any of them.

Recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com unless noted otherwise.