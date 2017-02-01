Devonta Smith to Alabama: Crimson Tide Land 5-Star WR Prospect

Credit: Scout.com

Devonta Smith once appeared destined for the Georgia Bulldogs, but it turns out the 5-star wide receiver is headed to the Alabama Crimson Tide after formally committing on Wednesday.

Doug Mouton of WWL-TV showed Smith sporting his Alabama hat following his decision:

Smith made his decision official following a lengthy recruitment process that saw him field offers from Alabama, LSU, Baylor, Ole Miss and Clemson, among others.

According to Scout.com, Smith ranks 26th overall among players in the class of 2017. The Amite, Louisiana, native is also the third-ranked receiver in his class and the top-ranked player in the state among that positional subgroup.

"He gets off the ball quick and really sets up defenders well," Scout.com concluded in its official evaluation. "He is explosive on the football field. He catches the ball well and knows how to make adjustments on the ball. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he is elusive in the open field."

Smith committed to Georgia prior to the 2015 college football season, but a coaching-staff shakeup that saw Mark Richt head to the Miami Hurricanes and Kirby Smart take over the Bulldogs forced the promising receiver to pull back and re-examine his options.

"Smith was very close [with] former Georgia director of player personnel Sam Petitto, who will be taking a job at Alabama," 247Sports' Jake Rowe wrote in January. "Two other major factors in Smith's commitment to Georgia, Bryan McClendon and Jeremy Pruitt, are also no longer at Georgia. With McClendon now at South Carolina and Pruitt also at Alabama."

Now signed on with the Crimson Tide, Smith has the makings of a future star.

A mover and shaker in space who can adjust well on the ball and make defenders pay in the blink of an eye, Smith should eventually develop into one of quarterback Jalen Hurts' most dynamic weapons as the Tide's offense seeks to boost its offerings.

Plus, after Smith evolved into a two-way standout during his junior season when he logged time at receiver and cornerback, according to the Times-Picayune's James Smith, don't be surprised to see the Crimson Tide deploy him as a multipurpose weapon.

With a 4.49-second 40-yard dash, per 247Sports, Smith should have no problem using his physical gifts as a springboard to obtain regular playing time once he settles in at the collegiate level.

Recruit information courtesy of Scout.com.