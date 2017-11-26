T.J. Ward Diagnosed with Concussion, Ruled Out for Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety T.J. Ward suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Buccaneers announced.



Ward's streak of Pro Bowl appearances ended in 2016 after he failed to receive the honor for the first time since 2012. He finished the year with 87 combined tackles and an interception.

The 30-year-old still had a hand in the Denver Broncos allowing the fewest passing yards per game (185.8) a year ago, which was the second season in a row the team ranked first in passing defense.

That wasn't enough to keep Ward employed by the Broncos, though. Denver released him prior to the start of the regular season, and he landed on his feet with the Buccaneers. The move made sense after Chris Conte regressed in a big way. According to Pro Football Focus' Matt Claassen, Conte ranked 90th among 91 qualified safeties in 2016.

With Ward out, the Bucs will likely rely more heavily on Conte again, which won't be a reassuring sight for fans in Tampa, Florida.