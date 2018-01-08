Thomas Davis Expects to Returns to Panthers, Could See Reduced Role

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Thomas Davis wouldn't allow three ACL tears to keep him off the field. He wouldn't allow a broken arm to stop him from playing in Super Bowl 50. On Monday, Davis announced his final game would not be Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Steve Reed of the Associated Press passed along Davis saying his intention is to return in 2018, albeit likely in a limited role.

Davis, 34, recorded 76 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2017. It was his first full season since 2007 that he did not record at least 100 tackles, due in large part to diminished playing time due to the ascent of younger players in the linebacking corps.

The 2017 season was not only a struggle from an on-field standpoint but also on a personal level. Davis drew widespread criticism after an illegal hit concussed Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.

"It's very unfair," Davis told reporters last month. "I've seen a lot of stuff that's being said. Obviously, people are going to form their own opinions based on what they saw. At the end of the day, I know for 13 years I've played the game the right way. I can rest easy on it."

Davis has posted six 100-tackle seasons, including each of the previous five years. The 2015 campaign was his most decorated as a player, as he was named to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams while leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record.

Of course, Davis has also received a number of awards based on his team-first ideals. He was a finalist for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award three times, winning in 2014. His return from knee surgery landed him the 2011 Ed Block Courage Award, and he took home the 2016 Bart Starr Award for his work in the community this season.

Add that to Davis' 1,017 career tackles, and it has been a 13-year run well-spent—all with one team. With one more season left on his deal, it's likely he'll head into 2018 chasing his elusive Super Bowl ring one last time.