DeAndre Jordan Leaves Game vs. Kings After Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan suffered a sprained ankle in Thursday's game against the Kings and the team announced he would not be available to return.

The center was off to a hot start with eight points and seven rebounds in just 11 minutes before exiting.

Jordan has been arguably the NBA's most durable player over the past six years, appearing in a full 66 games during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 campaign before notching playing time in all 82 games during the 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

All told, Jordan hasn't missed more than five games in a season since 2009-10.

"[Former NBA head coach] Hubie Brown's favorite saying is, 'The No. 1 ability is availability,' and DJ is the king of it," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said, per the Los Angeles Times' Ben Bolch.

The league leader in field-goal percentage five seasons running, Jordan is currently averaging 11.9 points, 15.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks on 65.7 percent shooting as a rim-running wrecking ball in Rivers' offense.

If the Clippers can't roll Jordan out alongside Blake Griffin, Willie Reed will likely slide into the starting spot at center.

