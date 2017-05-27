Javier Mascherano Stretchered off with Head Injury in Copa Del Rey Final

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/Getty Images

Javier Mascherano's outing in the Copa del Rey final against Deportivo Alaves didn't last long, as the veteran defender suffered a head injury that required him to leave the pitch on a stretcher after just 11 minutes.

As shared by Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse, he was replaced by Andre Gomes:

The former Liverpool man clashed with Marcos Llorente and started bleeding heavily almost immediately. He also seemed to twist his knee while landing and held his leg as he was carried off.

Barcelona have long been revered for their attacking pedigree, but in Mascherano, they possess one of the most intelligent, energetic and tenacious defenders in world football.

Since moving to the Camp Nou from Liverpool and converting from a holding midfielder to a central defender, Mascherano has been magnificent. Next to the unflappable Gerard Pique, the 32-year-old is strong in the tackle, quick across the ground and excellent at anticipating danger.

Gomes was a surprise substitute on Saturday, with Aleix Vidal also available to help out at right-back. Fortunately for the Catalans, the Copa del Rey final is their last match of the season, so they won't have to worry about an immediate replacement should Mascherano's injury prove serious.