    D.J. Augustin Injury: Updates on Magic Guard's Ankle and Return

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin exited Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a sprained ankle.

    Augustin Suffers Sprained Ankle vs. Warriors

    Sunday, Jan. 22

    John Denton of the team's official website relayed the news. Augustin played only five minutes before exiting.

    Augustin is a solid backup point guard and a nice luxury for the Magic since he's a 37.3 percent career three-point shooter. He provides a nice contrast to Elfrid Payton, who's unlikely to ever be much of a factor from beyond the arc. Augustin entered Sunday averaging 8.8 points and 3.2 assists per game.

    Head coach Frank Vogel can bring Augustin off the bench when he wants an offensive spark.

    With Augustin out, however, backup point guard duties will fall to C.J. Watson, who isn't as consistent a scorer. Although Augustin's injury isn't a massive blow for the Magic, it will limit the team's ability to space the floor.

