    T.J. Lang Injury: Updates on Packers Guard's Foot and Return

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Guard T.J. Lang #70 of the Green Bay Packers on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 38-8. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images
    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    The Green Bay Packers announced offensive lineman T.J. Lang exited Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a foot injury and was questionable to return.

    Lang Carted to Locker Room

    Sunday, Jan. 22

    Jason Wilde of ESPN.com noted "Lang is on the bench in tears with Dr. McKenzie. His left shoe and sock are off. [He's] now being helped to a cart to go to the locker room."

    For the most part, Lang remained healthy during his first seven years in the league, appearing in 106 out of a possible 112 games. While not considered one of the best offensive guards in the NFL, he has been extremely consistent along the line for Green Bay.

    In past years, Lang's injury wouldn't have been as big of a deal. But the Packers surprisingly cut three-time Pro Bowler Josh Sitton before the start of the 2016 season.

    When it comes to pass protection, tackles are far more valuable than guards. The Falcons may target the interior of Green Bay's line, though, following Lang's injury as they look to pressure Aaron Rodgers in the pocket.   

