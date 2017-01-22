T.J. Lang Injury: Updates on Packers Guard's Foot and Return

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers announced offensive lineman T.J. Lang exited Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a foot injury and was questionable to return.

Lang Carted to Locker Room

Sunday, Jan. 22

Jason Wilde of ESPN.com noted "Lang is on the bench in tears with Dr. McKenzie. His left shoe and sock are off. [He's] now being helped to a cart to go to the locker room."

For the most part, Lang remained healthy during his first seven years in the league, appearing in 106 out of a possible 112 games. While not considered one of the best offensive guards in the NFL, he has been extremely consistent along the line for Green Bay.

In past years, Lang's injury wouldn't have been as big of a deal. But the Packers surprisingly cut three-time Pro Bowler Josh Sitton before the start of the 2016 season.

When it comes to pass protection, tackles are far more valuable than guards. The Falcons may target the interior of Green Bay's line, though, following Lang's injury as they look to pressure Aaron Rodgers in the pocket.