Lane Johnson Leaves Eagles Game vs. Cardinals Due to Head Injury

Jeffrey G. Pittenger-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was ruled out of Sunday's home game after suffering a head injury against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The 2013 No. 4 overall pick has missed 14 total games over the course of his career—including 10 last year— for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, but he's never been absent due to injury.

In six appearances last season, Johnson finished last season with the top run-blocking grade on the Eagles and the sixth-ranked mark among all offensive linemen as he reinforced the notion that he's "arguably the game’s best right tackle," according to Pro Football Focus.



That kind of production isn't easy to replace.

However, the Eagles do have a quality stopgap solution at their disposal in Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who made six starts a season ago with Johnson suspended and has proved capable of working in lockstep with right guard Brandon Brooks.