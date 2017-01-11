DeAndre Hopkins Injury: Updates on Texans Star's Knee and Return

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury ahead of his team's AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Hopkins Limited Due to Knee

Wednesday, Jan. 11

According to NFL Network's James Palmer, Hopkins was limited during the Texans' practice Wednesday, but his status for Saturday's game has not been revealed.

Facing time without the team's most talented receiver would be a terrible blow for the Texans.

During the regular season, Hopkins recorded just 74 catches for 954 yards and four touchdowns, which was a noticeable drop from his monster 2015 season. However, a lot of it had to do with the inconsistency of quarterback Brock Osweiler, who was benched during Weeks 14 and 15.

But when Tom Savage suffered a concussion, Houston was forced to go back to Osweiler for their AFC Wild Card Round game against the Oakland Raiders, which the Texans managed to win.

Hopkins staked his claim as an elite receiver last year, when he produced consistently despite Houston's quarterback carousel that saw three different starters under center. He had at least five receptions in every game en route to a career-high 111 catches for 1,521 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Former backup quarterback T.J. Yates put it best when speaking with ESPN.com's Tania Ganguli: "When all else fails, throw it up to Hop."

The Texans will be nursing Hopkins' knee as much as possible, as the receiver will likely do everything he can to get onto the field for Saturday's game. If he's unable to go, the Texans' slim chances of beating the Patriots will dwindle even more.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.