    Bears' Ka'Deem Carey Out 6 Weeks After Surgery on Wrist Injury

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2017

    Nov 13, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ka'Deem Carey (25) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    Chicago Bears running back Ka'Deem Carey is expected to miss significant time after undergoing wrist surgery. 

    Per the Bears' official Twitter account, head coach John Fox announced Wednesday Carey will miss approximately six weeks after having surgery on his wrist. 

    Carey did play in the Bears' second preseason game on Aug. 19 against the Arizona Cardinals. The 24-year-old had just seven yards on six carries in the team's 24-23 victory. 

    The former Arizona star is going into his fourth NFL season, though it's been difficult for him to get consistent playing time on offense. He had 32 carries for 126 yards in 12 games last season, as the Bears have largely kept him to a tertiary role. 

    Jordan Howard was a breakout star for the Bears in 2016, rushing for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns. Jeremy Langford is the primary backup, with Carey fighting for carries as the No. 3 running back and playing on special teams. 

    As it stands, the Bears aren't going to be hurting much by missing their third-string running back. Howard and Langford will see a majority of the work in the last two preseason games and when the regular season begins on Sept. 10.  

