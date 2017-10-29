Cole Beasley Ruled Out vs. Redskins After Concussion Diagnosis

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys receiver Cole Beasley suffered a concussion in Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins, according to David Helman of the Cowboys' official website.

Before exiting, Beasley had caught two passes for eight yards on three targets.

Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams are Dallas' top two wideouts, but Beasley is an excellent option for quarterback Dak Prescott in the slot. He's gotten off to a slow start this season, with no more than four receptions and 33 receiving yards in any of the Cowboys' first six games.

The Cowboys have great talent on offense with Bryant, Williams, Jason Witten and Ezekiel Elliott able to support Prescott. With all of those weapons at their disposal, the loss of Beasley is easier for Dallas to absorb.

With Beasley out, look for the Cowboys to use Ryan Switzer out of the slot. The 2017 fourth-round draft pick played primarily on special teams early in the season, but he will get his role expanded to ease the burden on Bryant and Williams in the passing game.