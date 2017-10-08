Whitney Mercilus Ruled Out with Chest Injury Suffered During Chiefs vs. Texans

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans defense has taken a significant hit with star linebacker Whitney Mercilus suffering a chest injury.

According to Deepi Sidhu of the team's official site, he was quickly ruled out of the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

J.J. Watt was also quickly ruled out after suffering a knee injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Texans defense adjusted on the fly without the All-Pro defensive end for 13 games last season.

When Watt was on the shelf, Mercilus took the mantle as Houston's most consistent defensive player. He finished last season with an overall grade of 87.4, just ahead of Jadeveon Clowney's 87.2 mark, per Pro Football Focus.

Mercilus has emerged as a terrific pass-rusher for the Texans, with 19.5 sacks over the past two seasons, to help lead the team to consecutive playoff appearances.

With the AFC South becoming more competitive thanks to the rise of the Tennessee Titans, and Houston's struggles at quarterback, the Texans will need their full assortment of defensive talent available if they hope to win a third straight division title in 2017.