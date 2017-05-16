Kelly Oubre Jr. to Reportedly Receive Injections on Injured Knee

G Fiume/Getty Images

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo PRP injections on his right knee and is expected to resume basketball activities in roughly two weeks, according to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes.

News of the planned procedure comes after the Washington Post's Ava Wallace reported that Oubre Jr. had an MRI on his knee last week. However, Oubre asked doctors not to tell him the diagnosis until after the playoffs ended.

The Wizards were eliminated from postseason play Tuesday night following a 115-105 Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The second-year swingman returned from his Game 4 suspension and played 13 minutes in Game 5, but he was glued to the bench and logged just six minutes of playing time in the series' final two contests.

All told, he finished the playoffs by averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three.