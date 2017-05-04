George Hill Ruled Out of Game 2 vs. Warriors with Toe Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Utah Jazz point guard George Hill will miss Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Golden State Warriors with left big toe soreness, the team announced Thursday.

Hill enjoyed a healthy 2015-16 season with the Indiana Pacers, but his first year with the Jazz has been marred by a slew of injuries, including thumb and toe ailments along with a concussion. During the regular season, Hill appeared in 49 games and averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.0 steals. The Jazz posted a net rating of plus-8.6 with Hill on the floor.

"He's been terrific when he's been on the court for us," Joe Johnson said in December, per USA Today's Nate Taylor. "For guys like myself and George, we're always composed out there on the court. We're just trying to get [younger] guys to settle down at times when you need to. He does a great job in controlling the tempo of the game."

Losing Hill for an extended stretch could cripple Utah's hopes of a deep playoff run, but Quin Snyder's side knows how to survive without him following several absences.

Look for Shelvin Mack and Dante Exum to shoulder heavier workloads at the 1 as long as Hill is banged up.