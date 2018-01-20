Jamal Crawford out vs. Raptors After Toe Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves' depth will be tested, as sixth man Jamal Crawford is out Saturday against the Toronto Raptors after he was diagnosed with a left great toe sprain.

Crawford has been susceptible to injuries late in his career, missing at least 13 games twice from 2013 to 2015. He has turned things around over the last three seasons, including appearing in all 82 games a season ago.



The 37-year-old Crawford has been the Timberwolves' most prolific scorer off the bench with 9.5 points per game, though his three-point percentage has dropped from 36.0 percent last season to 33.5 percent.



Crawford has been one of the NBA's best reserve players throughout his career, winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award three times.

Losing Crawford limits what head coach Tom Thibodeau is able to do with his rotation, but the roster's top-end talent is such that they can withstand a brief absence from the volume-scoring vet.