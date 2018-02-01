Mesut Ozil, Arsenal Agree on 3-Year Contract, Ending Transfer Speculation

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil penned a new three-year contract on Thursday that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future and end long-term speculation surrounding a potential departure from the club.

Both the player and club took to social media to confirm the deal:

Ozil's previous contract—signed on his £42.5 million arrival in 2013 from Real Madrid—was set to expire in June.

As his previous deal ran down, rumours continued that Ozil may not renew and depart Arsenal, potentially for a return to Real, per Marca's Jose Felix Diaz. He was also strongly linked with Manchester United, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

But now Arsenal have tied him down to extended terms, which is surely a relief for the Gunners given the 29-year-old's importance to the club.

The Germany international established himself as one of the stars of the Premier League in 2015-16, helping Arsenal finish second as he provided a remarkable 19 assists and scored six goals, per WhoScored.com.

Ozil was often criticised during his first two seasons in north London for failing to live up to his hefty price tag, and he returned to inconsistent form in 2016-17. He's been one of the standout performers this season, however.

With his new contract signed and sealed, Ozil can now concentrate on his performances on the pitch, and that can only be a good thing for the Gunners.