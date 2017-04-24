James Harden Reveals Ankle Injury, Says He'll Be 'Ready to Go' for Game 5

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Houston Rockets star James Harden revealed Monday that he's suffering from an ankle injury but said it won't jeopardize his status for the Rockets' Game 5 clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN.com's Calvin Watkins reported.

"Got some treatment and I'll be ready to go tomorrow," Harden said. "It's the playoffs, everybody is banged up so you just got to find a way to fight through it and find a way to help your teammates win games."

The five-time All-Star facilitates Houston's offense with his ability to shoot from three, attack the basket, finish at the rim through contact and find open teammates when opposing defenses collapse on him. He is one of the best players in the league and averaged 29.1 points and an NBA-high 11.2 assists a game during the regular season.

The Rockets tallied the third-best record in the Western Conference this season largely because of Harden's overall brilliance.

Since Houston has a 3-1 series lead, missing Harden for Game 5 wouldn't have been a devastating blow. Having him on the court will be a nice boost for the Rockets, though, as they look to close out the series at home Tuesday.