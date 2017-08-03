    DeMarco Murray Suffers Hamstring Injury, Considered Day-to-Day

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 11: DeMarco Murray #29 of the Tennessee Titans rushes against the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
    Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

    Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury and is day-to-day in his recovery, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online and NFL writer Paul Kuharsky

    After floundering in Chip Kelly's up-tempo scheme with the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago, the 29-year-old rediscovered the form he harnessed in 2014 en route to winning a rushing title throughout his first season with the Titans. 

    Appearing in all 16 games, Murray rushed 293 times for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns. He also tallied 53 receptions for 377 yards and three scores. 

    Should Murray miss snaps, the Titans will deploy second-year back and former Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry as their primary rusher. 

    Henry showed promise last season in his backup role, rushing for 490 yards and five scores. He's a capable backup for Murray in Tennessee's ascendant offense that also includes quarterback Marcus Mariota and rookie wideout Corey Davis, who also suffered a hamstring injury and is undergoing an MRI, per Wyatt.

