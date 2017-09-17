Marshal Yanda Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury During Ravens vs. Browns

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced offensive lineman Marshal Yanda suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore defeated its AFC North rival 24-10.

This setback is a significant blow to the Ravens. Yanda has been to six straight Pro Bowls, but that honor alone doesn't capture his full impact, as Chris Wesseling of NFL.com pointed out:

Pro Football Focus ranked him as its highest-graded guard of the 2015 campaign, while Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus noted Yanda was the best run-blocker among all guards in the league in 2014. McGuinness wrote, "Yanda has been one of the players who has set the standard at the position throughout his career."

He has continued that success in the years since, serving as an anchor up front for the Ravens.

The Ravens will need someone else to shoulder the load as they compete for a playoff spot in the AFC. Jermaine Eluemunor is one option after Baltimore drafted him in the fifth round out of Texas A&M, but asking him to replicate Yanda's impact so quickly in his career is a tall order.