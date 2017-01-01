David Johnson Injury: Cardinals RB Suffers Injured Knee vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson suffered an apparent knee injury during the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

According to ESPN Josh Weinfuss, the Cards' team doctor checked Johnson's left knee before he was carted to the locker room.

Per Kent Somers of AZCentral Sports, Johnson is questionable to return. However, Johnson was spotted by Paul Calvisi of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in street clothes on the sideline with a brace on his knee, per Craig Giralou of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

After selecting Johnson in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft, the Cardinals slotted him third on the initial depth chart behind Andre Ellington and Chris Johnson, but strong play and an injury to Johnson moved him up to the lead position by the end of the 2015 campaign.

Johnson kept his grasp on the starting job heading into this season and ran away with it, as he entered Week 17 with 1,233 rushing yards, 77 receptions for 841 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns. If not for Arizona's struggles as a team, Johnson would likely be getting MVP consideration.

Ellington moved into the lead-back role after Johnson was carted off, and he figures to remain the No. 1 option out of the backfield if Johnson cannot return.

Since Arizona was eliminated from playoff contention long ago, there isn't much incentive to force Johnson back into the game even if he is physically able to return.

For the Cardinals to get back into contention in 2017, a healthy and productive Johnson is a must.