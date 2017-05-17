LeGarrette Blount Signs 1-Year Contract with Eagles After 3 Years with Patriots

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

LeGarrette Blount spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with the New England Patriots, but the burly running back is moving on after signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, who announced the deal on Wednesday.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported Blount's deal is worth a maximum of $2.8 million, including up to $1.55 million in incentives.

Blount joins Carson Wentz in a retooled offense that added Alshon Jeffery in free agency. Ryan Mathews led the team in rushing with a pedestrian 661 yards, so the team will be hoping Blount can add another dynamic on the ground.

Blount landed with the Patriots in the middle of the 2014 season, and he's held down a role in the team's sometimes volatile rushing rotation ever since.

After he managed 281 yards and three rushing touchdowns in his first five games with the Patriots, Blount tallied 703 rushing yards and six scores in 12 appearances throughout the 2015 campaign.

His numbers continued to trend in a positive direction last season.

With a Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Patriots' sights, Blount served as a backfield anchor to the tune of 299 carries for 1,161 yards and a league-high 18 rushing touchdowns.

He also made his impact felt in the postseason, when he notched a short-yardage score against the Pittsburgh Steelers that came on the heels of a tone-setting scamper in the AFC Championship Game, as the NFL documented on Twitter:

"He's a big back," head coach Bill Belichick said, per NESN.com's Zack Cox. "He's a horse. He can carry some guys with him and make tough yards."

But despite that praise, the Patriots ultimately decided to let Blount walk and turned to more versatile backs as they renovated their backfield with additions like Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee alongside James White and Dion Lewis.