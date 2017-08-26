Leonard Williams Suffers Wrist Injury in Preseason Game vs. Giants

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams suffered a wrist injury during Saturday's preseason game against the New York Giants.



Brian Costello of the New York Post noted Williams had a large wrap on his wrist while standing on the sideline.

Williams didn't miss a single game in his first two NFL seasons, meaning New York is unaccustomed to playing without him.

Williams was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft following a first-team All-Pac-12 performance in 2014 at USC. He was an inconsistent contributor early in the 2015 season, although he flashed his sky-high potential on a number of occasions and posted three sacks. He was more productive in 2016 with seven sacks.



The silver lining for the Jets with this injury is the overall depth across the defensive line and in the pass-rush department.

Sheldon Richardson, Muhammad Wilkerson and Steve McLendon are all potential difference-makers who can carry more of the load until Williams is ready to return.

The talent up front is one of New York's strengths, but it will still prove difficult to replace Williams' combination of explosiveness, athleticism and power against the run and pass if he misses significant time.