Philip Rivers in Concussion Protocol, Status for Week 11 Against Bills Uncertain

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is in the concussion protocol.

According to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Rivers self-reported concussion symptoms Monday. Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News noted Kellen Clemens will play quarterback if Rivers cannot during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Since taking over for Drew Brees as the Chargers' starting quarterback beginning in 2006, Rivers has yet to miss a single start. During that time, he has become the most prolific passer in franchise history.

The 35-year-old Rivers may be finally starting to show his age, though. He threw for 4,386 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2016, but his 21 interceptions were most in the NFL and his 60.4 percent completion rate was his lowest since 2007.

Through nine games this year, he has 2,263 passing yards, 15 touchdown throws and seven interceptions.

Because of Rivers' durability, the Chargers haven't had to worry much about their backup quarterback situation. Between 2006 and 2016, three quarterbacks besides Rivers have attempted a pass for the team, according to Pro Football Reference.

Clemens went 6-of-10 for 73 yards and a touchdown in his first three years with Los Angeles.

The Chargers also acquired Cardale Jones in the offseason, so he's another option for Lynn. Lynn coached Jones last year while serving as the Bills offensive coordinator, giving Jones a level of familiarity with Lynn's scheme.