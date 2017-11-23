Zack Martin Ruled out with Concussion During Chargers vs. Cowboys

David Goldman/Associated Press

Star guard Zack Martin, one of the foundation pieces of Dallas' offensive line, has been taken off the field after he suffered a concussion in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, USA Today's Lindsay Jones reported.

According to David Helman of the Cowboys' official site, Joe Looney replaced Martin at right guard.

Martin has been a rock for the Cowboys since being a first-round draft pick in 2014. He's started every game for the team in each of his three seasons, making the Pro Bowl three times and All-Pro first team in 2014 and 2016.

Pro Football Focus ranked Martin as the NFL's best run-blocking guard with a grade of 89.4 last season. His all-around ability was a big reason Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were able to succeed in 2016.

Dallas' offensive line is so good across the board that it can still play at a high level without Martin, but he's the anchor of the group with a presence that will be sorely missed.