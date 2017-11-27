Report: Connor Barwin out 1-2 Games with Arm Injury Suffered in Saints vs. Rams

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Connor Barwin suffered a minor fracture in his forearm in Sunday's 26-20 win over the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

According to Rapoport, Barwin should only miss one or two games, so he may be available for what will be a crucial NFC West matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

Barwin found a comfort zone with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and wreaked havoc off the edge, totaling 64 combined tackles and 14.5 sacks. His numbers dropped off over the last two years, however, as he tallied just 12 sacks. The Rams signed him to a one-year deal in March with hopes of a resurgence.

Losing the edge-rusher for an extended period of time would be a setback. He's been a gamer throughout his career, playing in all 16 regular-season games in seven out of eight years. He did miss all but one quarter of the 2010 campaign with the Houston Texans because of an ankle injury, though.

While Los Angeles awaits further word on the extent of the injury, Samson Ebukam will probably step into a starting role opposite of Robert Quinn. Matt Longacre and Ejuan Price could also see some extra snaps in certain defensive packages.

However the Rams coaching staff decides to handle the situation, it's unlikely the replacements will be able to match the production Barwin provides when he's playing his best football. He's a potent asset off the edge, though he's lacked consistency in recent seasons.