Saido Berahino to Stoke City: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Stoke City completed the signing of West Bromwich Albion striker Saido Berahino on Friday after agreeing to a long-term contract with the player.

The Potters announced the transfer via their official YouTube channel after they acquired the forward's services following a long bout of speculation linking him with numerous Premier League suitors:

Berahino leaves the Hawthorns after a difficult spell at the club, having failed to feature regularly since the 2015-16 campaign when he scored seven goals in 35 appearances and started in just 17 of his 31 Premier League outings.

Following the transfer saga that unfolded in the summer of 2016, West Brom manager Tony Pulis held the striker back from his starting XI, despite Berahino's promise as a bright, young talent.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The 23-year-old will now hope to regain the kind of momentum that saw him score 20 goals in 45 appearances for the Baggies during the 2014-15 season, his breakout term in England's top flight.

Stoke have acquired the services of a player who was once on the brink of breaking into the England team. He will hope to do so again if he gets the proper starting opportunities at the Bet365 Stadium.

Berahino's attitude proved to be a stumbling block in his development over the past year, but he'll try to put those concerns behind him in pursuit of greater on-pitch achievements under new manager Mark Hughes.