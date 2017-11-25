J.T. Barrett Exits vs. Michigan After Cameraman Injured His Knee Before Game

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett left with a knee injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game against Michigan.

Head coach Urban Meyer told reporters a cameraman injured Barrett's knee before the game started and demanded an investigation into the matter, per Austin Ward of Land of 10.

Cleveland.com provided more comments from Meyer:

Jenny Taft of Fox Sports (via Dr. Saturday of Yahoo Sports) reported Barrett has had an "ongoing" meniscus issue that has to be popped back in on occasion.

Barrett infamously broke his ankle in November 2014 against the Michigan Wolverines, but the first three-time captain in school history has otherwise been healthy since taking over as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback.

A year after he accounted for 3,400 yards and 33 touchdowns combined as a passer and rusher, the fifth-year senior has completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,698 yards, 32 scores and seven interceptions.

He's also scampered 115 times for 605 yards and nine touchdowns as the Buckeyes eye a third College Football Playoff appearance.

Redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins took over for Barrett against Michigan.

To date, Haskins has attempted 50 collegiate passes with four touchdowns and one interception.