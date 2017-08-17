Danny Shelton Reportedly Expected to Miss 3-6 Weeks with Knee Injury

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Danny Shelton is reportedly nursing a knee injury that will keep him sidelined between three and six weeks, according to ESPN.com's Field Yates.

The No. 12 pick in the 2015 draft, Shelton was brought aboard to fortify the middle of a Browns defense that struggled prior to his arrival.

And while he wasn't particularly effective as a rookie in 2015, Shelton made strides last season as an interior lineman, finishing the 2016 campaign with 59 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Thanks to that production, Shelton graded as the top overall player in the Browns' front-seven, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Shelton in danger of missing the start of the regular season, the onus will be on Jamie Meder and 2017 third-round pick Larry Ogunjobi to pick up the slack and fortify Cleveland's defensive line.