Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Suffers Leg Injury vs. Southampton

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain faces a spell out after sustaining a leg injury away at Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.



The Gunners confirmed the knock via their official Twitter account.

The England international has suffered a fragmented career during his years with the Gunners due to consistent injuries and rotation.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled to maintain a regular starting spot under manager Arsene Wenger but has remained a vital component of the Frenchman's bench.

The attacker featured in 22 Premier League matches last term, per Whoscored.com, but his statistics were disappointing—only scoring once. He started 13 matches from the bench and was unable to make a sufficient impact to displace Arsenal's midfield anchors.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could suffer a frustrating remainder of the season when he returns, with the world-class competition in Arsenal's squad.

There is no doubting the potential of the former Southampton starlet, but injury will see him drop further down the pecking order, with Wenger blessed with a plethora of quality alternatives in his ranks.