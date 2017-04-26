Jose Abreu Day-to-Day After Suffering Hip Injury During White Sox vs. Royals

Jon Durr/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a hip injury.

The White Sox officially announced Abreu's injury as a mild right hip flexor strain. He's listed as day-to-day and will be re-evaluated in Detroit when the team begins a weekend series against the Tigers.

The White Sox have entered a full-scale rebuild after trading Chris Sale and Adam Eaton in the offseason, so Abreu's presence is essential to at least help them remain competitive in 2017.

The 30-year-old Abreu did spend time on the disabled list early in 2014 with ankle tendinitis but has otherwise stayed healthy in his MLB career. He's been a terrific hitter in the middle of the order with at least 25 homers and a .347 on-base percentage in each of his first three seasons.

The White Sox are a team that lacks punch in the lineup. Abreu and Todd Frazier were the only players on the team last season who hit more than 14 home runs.

With Abreu out, the White Sox can turn to Tyler Saladino at first base. They can also slide Frazier over to third base or move Matt Davidson into Abreu's spot.