    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Eats 10 Lbs. of Food Per Day, 821 Lbs. of Cod Per Year

    Kyle NewportFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2015

    Dwayne
    For those who want to look like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, be prepared to put down 10 pounds of food on a daily basis. And you better like cod.

    Johnson recently shared his diet to Sean Hyson and Shawn Perine of Muscle & Fitness. While most people stick to eating three meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) per day, The Rock is gobbling down seven meals throughout the day.

    Here's Johnson's daily diet, via Muscle & Fitness:

    Meal 110 oz. cod2 whole eggs2 cups of oatmeal 
    Meal 28 oz. cod12 oz. sweet potato1 cup of vegetables 
    Meal 38 oz. chicken2 cups of white rice1 cup of vegetables 
    Meal 48 oz. cod2 cups of rice1 cup of vegetables1 tablespoon of fish oil
    Meal 58 oz. steak12 oz. baked potatoSpinach salad 
    Meal 610 oz. cod2 cups of riceSalad 
    Meal 730 grams of casein protein10 egg-white omelet1 cup of vegetables (onions, peppers and mushrooms)1 tablespoon of omega-3 fish oil

    According to FiveThirtyEight's Walt Hickey, this plan equates to about 10 pounds of food per day.

    Compared to the average male his age, the 42-year-old Johnson is devouring an incredible amount of food. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average American man in his 40s consumes 2,734 calories per day. Johnson, on the other hand, ingests around 5,165 calories per day, according to Hickey. Johnson's daily diet includes about 1,000 calories in cod alone.

    Whether it be Michael Phelps or The Rock, top athletes need to consume an enormous number of calories to maintain their bodies and perform at a high level. Thanks to Muscle & Fitness, fans are able to see what The Rock is actually cooking.

