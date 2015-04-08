Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Eats 10 Lbs. of Food Per Day, 821 Lbs. of Cod Per Year

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Eats 10 Lbs. of Food Per Day, 821 Lbs. of Cod Per YearApril 8, 2015
For those who want to look like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, be prepared to put down 10 pounds of food on a daily basis. And you better like cod.
Johnson recently shared his diet to Sean Hyson and Shawn Perine of Muscle & Fitness. While most people stick to eating three meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) per day, The Rock is gobbling down seven meals throughout the day.
Here's Johnson's daily diet, via Muscle & Fitness:
|Meal 1
|10 oz. cod
|2 whole eggs
|2 cups of oatmeal
|Meal 2
|8 oz. cod
|12 oz. sweet potato
|1 cup of vegetables
|Meal 3
|8 oz. chicken
|2 cups of white rice
|1 cup of vegetables
|Meal 4
|8 oz. cod
|2 cups of rice
|1 cup of vegetables
|1 tablespoon of fish oil
|Meal 5
|8 oz. steak
|12 oz. baked potato
|Spinach salad
|Meal 6
|10 oz. cod
|2 cups of rice
|Salad
|Meal 7
|30 grams of casein protein
|10 egg-white omelet
|1 cup of vegetables (onions, peppers and mushrooms)
|1 tablespoon of omega-3 fish oil
According to FiveThirtyEight's Walt Hickey, this plan equates to about 10 pounds of food per day.
Compared to the average male his age, the 42-year-old Johnson is devouring an incredible amount of food. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average American man in his 40s consumes 2,734 calories per day. Johnson, on the other hand, ingests around 5,165 calories per day, according to Hickey. Johnson's daily diet includes about 1,000 calories in cod alone.
Whether it be Michael Phelps or The Rock, top athletes need to consume an enormous number of calories to maintain their bodies and perform at a high level. Thanks to Muscle & Fitness, fans are able to see what The Rock is actually cooking.