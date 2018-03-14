Nigel Bradham Reportedly Re-Signs with Eagles on 5-Year, $40 Million Contract

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Linebacker Nigel Bradham reportedly will remain with the Philadelphia Eagles after agreeing to a five-year, $40 million contract.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the news Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that Philadelphia will now "shop" linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

Bradham has led the Eagles in tackles in each of the last two seasons, tallying 102 in 2016 before finishing with 88 in 2017. While the unit was dominant against the run, the linebacker was valuable in coverage as well, matching up against tight ends and running backs.

He appeared in 31 of 32 games in this stretch, only resting in Week 17 this year after the eventual Super Bowl champions had locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Although he doesn't get as much publicity as players like Fletcher Cox, the linebacker is a major reason the team finished in the top five in the NFL in both yards and points allowed in 2017.

The 28-year-old joined the team on a two-year deal after a couple of injury-filled years with the Buffalo Bills, but his talent has always been apparent when he was on the field. After a few years of consistent play, Bradham has earned himself a new deal.

With established talent at each level of the defense, Philadelphia should once again have a dominant unit in 2018 that will help the team attempt to defend its crown.

"No doubt this is a championship defense," Bradham said before the playoffs, per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com. "I feel like if you look at what we've done ... everything is there. I don't see how we can't be [considered] a championship defense. Statistically ... third downs, sacks, everything."

The Eagles have kept the right pieces, and now the squad will have the chance to prove it once again on the field.