    Russell Westbrook to Miss Part of Training Camp After Injection for Knee Injury

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook picks up a loose ball and heads down the court against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook will miss the first few days of training camp after receiving a PRP injection on his injured knee, Thunder general manager Sam Presti told reporters


    If the issue plagues Westbrook long-term, it would essentially end Oklahoma City's championship hopes after he dominated the league in 2016-17, averaging a triple-double with 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. He won the MVP, broke Oscar Robertson's record of 41 triple-doubles in a season and can single-handedly carry the team for extended stretches.

    The point guard is a six-time All-Star and one of the best players in the entire NBA. With an improved supporting cast around him, the Thunder have higher hopes for the season. 

    1. Growing Up: How Kyrie Irving Became One of the League’s Most Lethal Scorers

    2. NBA Africa Game 2017: Embiid, Porzingis & More Battle in Johannesburg

    3. NBA Stars Are All in on #DriveByDunkChallenge, the Summer's Hottest Meme

    4. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    5. Best and Worst Moves of the NBA Offseason So Far

    6. Winners and Losers of the 2017 NBA Draft

    7. Jayson Tatum NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Celtics Rookie

    8. Grading the Jimmy Butler Trade for the Chicago Bulls

    9. Josh Jackson NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Suns Rookie

    10. Lonzo Ball NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Lakers Rookie

    11. Pick 1: Markelle Fultz NBA Draft 2017: Scouting Report, Grade for Sixers Rookie

    12. The Golden State Warriors Have Secured Their Place in NBA Finals History

    13. Warriors and Cavaliers Scuffle

    14. LeBron James Goes Off the Backboard and Slams It Down

    15. Kevin Durant and Lebron James Jawing

    16. Kevin Durant Is One Win Away from Capping Off an Unbelievable Year

    17. The Warriors Are Historically Dominating the Playoffs

    18. 25 Years Ago, MJ Shrugged Off Clyde Drexler and the Blazers

    19. Kevin Durant Game 1 Dunk Compilation

    20. LeBron Dunks on Mcgee

    Right Arrow Icon

    Oklahoma City will likely turn to Semaj Christon and Raymond Felton at point guard during Westbrook's absence. It also has Paul George as another star to carry the offense when Westbrook is not on the floor.

    Still, the Thunder are on the short list of Western Conference contenders largely because of Westbrook's presence and playmaking abilities. They need their superstar point guard to be healthy if they hope to challenge the best teams in the West.     

    Related

      Oklahoma City Thunder logo
      Oklahoma City Thunder

      Ranking Every Franchise on Historical Success

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report
      Oklahoma City Thunder logo
      Oklahoma City Thunder

      Sam Presti Stays Mum on Westbrook Extension

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      Oklahoma City Thunder logo
      Oklahoma City Thunder

      One Thing We Learned About Every Team in Offseason

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Crucial Spots Up for Grabs in Training Camp

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report