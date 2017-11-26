Coby Fleener Suffers Concussion During Saints vs. Rams

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

Coby Fleener suffered a concussion during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk reported the news, noting CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson reported during the broadcast Fleener wasn't tested for a concussion after a big hit in the fourth quarter. He even came back in the game before he was eventually diagnosed.

Fleener had no problems transitioning to the Saints last season after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. The 2012 second-round pick had the second-best year of his career in terms of receiving yards (631) and yards per reception (12.6).

This season has been a different story, with Fleener tallying just 287 receiving yards and two touchdown catches entering Sunday's contest.



Michael Hoomanawanui and Josh Hill are the Saints' other tight ends. Hoomanawanui missed the entire 2016 season with a leg injury. Hill appeared in just nine games last season, recording 149 yards on 15 receptions.

The Saints have hit their stride this season, with the offense playing up to its potential and defense having an excellent turnaround. Quarterback Drew Brees remains efficient and spreads the ball around well, making it easier to absorb the loss of Fleener for the time being.