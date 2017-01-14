Olivier Giroud Injury: Arsenal Star Injures Foot vs. Swansea

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud was spotted with an ice pack on his foot after being taken off during the team's 4-0 Premier League win over Swansea City on Saturday.

As noted by Seb Stafford-Bloor of FourFourTwo, the Frenchman showed signs of discomfort before he opened the scoring on the day for the Gunners, and he was eventually withdrawn in the second period:

Giroud has intimated that he wants to come off. Took a tough challenge in the opening minutes, but seemed to be injured just before scoring. — Seb Stafford-Bloor (@SebSB) January 14, 2017

Per Joe Short of the Daily Express, the Frenchman could be seen with strapping on his foot after he was taken off.

Having spent much of the campaign on the fringes of the Arsenal XI, the striker has returned to form and to the first team in recent weeks.

The club’s Twitter feed noted just how impressive he’s been as of late:

It's 5️⃣️ in 5️⃣️ for @_OlivierGiroud_



The striker pokes home from close range to give us the lead#SCFCvAFC 0-1 (38) pic.twitter.com/DWsl73oK1p — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 14, 2017

Indeed, Giroud memorably scored with a scorpion kick against Crystal Palace at the beginning of January, and he also netted vital late goals for the club in a 3-3 draw against Bournemouth and the winner against Preston North End in the FA Cup.

While Alexis Sanchez has excelled at the point of the attack at times this season for Arsenal, Giroud brings a physicality and an aerial threat to advanced areas of the field. He may not offer brilliant skill or dynamism, but the 30-year-old gives the Gunners fantastic variety.

It’s why manager Arsene Wenger will be hopeful the problem accrued isn’t too serious, especially with some important fixtures on the horizon. Having stayed on the pitch after picking up the initial niggle, Gunners fans will hope his withdrawal and the subsequent treatment is merely a precaution.