DeMar DeRozan Injury: Updates on Raptors Star's Ankle and Return

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan will miss at least the next two games due to a right ankle sprain.

Monday, Jan. 23

DeRozan went down late in Sunday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. He had 22 points on 6-of-17 shooting, but Toronto dropped its third straight. The team said he would be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He's cooled off a bit from a scorching start, which saw him score 30-plus points in 10 of Toronto's first 12 games, but he was still named an All-Star starter for the Eastern Conference.

"I think when you consistently win, everything is put on a pedestal much higher. I think that's all that it is, we're winning consistently year in and year out. My game is slowly developing with that as well, so it's kind of the best of both worlds and not just an individual thing," DeRozan told ESPN.com.

Typically healthy throughout his career, DeRozan played in Toronto's first 44 games this season and missed only four in 2015-16.

With DeRozan out, most of the onus will be on Terrence Ross, who has struggled to live up to the pressure of being the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 draft. DeMarre Carroll could also take on a bigger role in the offense.

If DeRozan misses extended time, the Raptors are in trouble. Kyle Lowry's growth as a leader and the team's depth will help, but the Raps rely on having both of their All-Star guards to shoulder the load.

The former USC Trojans star is an expert at getting to the rim and forcing contact. DeRozan is among the league leaders in free-throw attempts, and the Raptors offense thrives with him on the floor.