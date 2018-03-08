Carlos Gonzalez Reportedly to Re-Sign with Rockies on 1-Year Contract

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Outfielder Carlos Gonzalez's days with the Colorado Rockies will continue after he re-signed with the team Thursday.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the outfielder will return to the club on a one-year deal.

Gonzalez struggled to maintain his All-Star form last season, as he hit just .262/.339/.423 in 136 games. His 14 home runs marked his lowest total in a year he's played at least 100 games.

While Gonzalez's overall 2017 numbers left a lot to be desired, the 32-year-old did show dramatic improvement in the second half with a .314/.390/.531 slash line.

Entering the 2017 season, the outfielder bet on himself by rejecting a four-year contract extension from the Rockies. He comes with a lot of question marks as a player over 30 who has had durability concerns, but his post-All Star performance is an indication there's more left in the tank.

One other significant question Gonzalez doesn't have to answer by remaining in Colorado is how much Coors Field has helped him. His career OPS is 242 points higher in Colorado (.977) than on the road (.735).

The Rockies, coming off their first playoff appearance since 2009, will be hoping Gonzalez can be a solid middle-of-the-order bat regardless of what stadium he's in.

Even though the best version of him may be in the past, he's still at an age where he can be a productive big leaguer if he can stay on the field. That's a player worth taking a risk on, especially in a free-agent class lacking power bats.

Stats and contract info via Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.