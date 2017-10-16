Golden Tate Reportedly Expected to Miss 'A Few Weeks' with Shoulder Injury

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate could miss a few weeks after suffering a shoulder injury Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport later reported Tate has an AC joint sprain.

Tate, who has registered 36 receptions for 363 yards and two touchdowns this season, is Detroit's unquestioned top wideout.

Following the surprising offseason retirement of potential Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson prior to the 2016 campaign, it seemed as though Tate was primed to be thrust into the No. 1 receiver role for Detroit. While free-agent acquisition Marvin Jones initially looked to be the new top target, Tate got better as the season went on and led the team in both catches (91) and receiving yardage (1,077) to go with four touchdowns.

Detroit struggled for years to find a complement to Megatron, but Tate proved to be a great No. 2 option, particularly in 2014 when he set career highs with 99 catches for 1,331 yards and also reeled in four touchdown receptions en route to his first Pro Bowl nod. Tate quickly developed into one of quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite targets, and he was a huge part of the team's march toward the playoffs that season.

His numbers dropped to 90 grabs for 813 yards in 2015, but he caught a career-best 70.3 percent of his targets and was a significant part of Detroit's short passing game.

With Tate potentially out of the picture for the next few weeks, the Lions may have to rely more heavily on Jones and rookie Kenny Golladay. In terms of replacing what Tate brings, though, running back Theo Riddick is skilled when it comes to getting open on shorter routes.

Tate's injury could also create a greater opportunity for tight end Eric Ebron to buck his slow start and become one of Stafford's top weapons.

Whatever the case, the offense will look far different without Tate. Detroit has a solid array of weapons, but Tate's absence will make it difficult for the team to put up points consistently.