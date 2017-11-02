Pierre Garcon to Miss Season with Neck Injury After Being Placed on IR

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon has had his 2017 season cut short due to a neck injury.

49ers general manager John Lynch announced Thursday that Garcon had been placed on injured reserve, per Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. Per the 49ers' public relations department (via Joe Fann of the team's website), it's an "eight-week injury."

Garcon left San Francisco's Week 8 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half after sustaining the injury. The 31-year-old leads the team with 40 receptions and 500 receiving yards in eight games.

The 49ers signed Garcon away from Washington in the offseason, reuniting him with Kyle Shanahan, who was the Redskins offensive coordinator for Garcon's first two seasons with the team in 2012 and '13.

Losing Garcon puts a serious dent in San Francisco's thin receiving corps. Marquise Goodwin and Trent Taylor will have to shoulder more responsibility.

There's still a long way for the winless 49ers to go before they are a factor in the NFC, and the loss of Garcon will only hurt the development of rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard and newly acquired Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of this season.